Larne High School is aiming to develop a student exchange programme following the visit of teacher from Germany.

Staff and pupils welcomed Katharina Garcia from the Realschule am Judenstein in Regensburg to the school last week, where she spent time finding out about education in Northern Ireland as well as teaching some classes about life in Germany.

Mrs Garcia also taught the Larne High GCSE German pupils during her visit who, the school reported, very much enjoyed learning about her home town of Regensburg.

Mrs Garcia said she has enjoyed her visit to the province, highlighting in particular the opportunity of seeing the Antrim coast and experiencing the milder climate.

Teacher Katharina Garcia, from the Realschule am Judenstein in Regensburg, with Larne High School pupils.

She was also said to be “impressed by the open-minded, welcoming and respectful nature” of Larne High School pupils and commented on the “respect and understanding” teachers and students show for each other.

Dr Stephen Reid, principal of Larne High, said he was delighted the school had been able to welcome a guest teacher from Germany and pupils had had a fantastic insight into a different culture and way of life through their interaction with Mrs Garcia.

Dr Reid added: “Larne High School hopes that further links will be forged with Regensburg and already an invitation has been extended to one of the GCSE pupils to travel to Regensburg and attend school for a week.

Dr Stephen Reid, principal of Larne High School and visiting teacher Katharina Garcia from Germany.