Young players from St MacNissi’s Primary School are celebrating after winning the 2023 Larne Schools Hurling Cup.

They triumphed in a keenly contested tournament that also featured Corran Integrated PS and St Anthony’s PS.

The league section started with a 0-0 stalemate between St MacNissi’s and St Anthonys. The Antiville team then beat Corran Intergrated by two goals. Next up for Corran was a single goal defeat to St MacNissi’s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second round of fixtures opened once again with a draw between St Anthony’s and St MacNissi’s - 1-1 this time - with both teams stronger players' cancelling each other out.

St MacNissi's Primary School team, winners of the 2023 Larne Schools Hurling Cup.

St Anthony’s booked their place in the final with a two-goal victory over the Corran.

Corran Integrated and St MacNissi’s then finished up the group stage games with the former beating the Agnew street team 1-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A rolling penalty competition then took place with every player taking part.

The main event followed, the final of the 2023 Larne Schools Hurling Cup. Similar to the two league games between St MacNissi’s and St Anthony’s, the first-half was a tight affair with the latter having the better of the play.

Three primary schools from Larne entered teams in the tournament: St MacNissi's, Corran Integrated and St Anthony's

St MacNissi’s turned the screw in the second period and broke the deadlock. Despite the experienced St Anthony's team’s best efforts, their opponents broke forward and scored a decisive second on the stroke of full-time.

Advertisement

Advertisement