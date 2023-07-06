The Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) has been working with Northern Ireland construction employers on its ‘Adopt a School’ scheme, aimed at encouraging young people to consider a career in construction.

Over 66 post primary schools across Northern Ireland have signed up to the scheme and Lisburn company McAvoy has recently ‘adopted’ Wellington College.

Recently an ‘Adopt a School’ site visit took place at McAvoy Headquarters based in Lisburn with Wellington College Year 11 students.

They received an onsite factory tour of the production site, a presentation of the company and what it is like to be working in one of the biggest sectors in Northern Ireland.

(L-R) Darcy Webb & Sean Keltai from McAvoy, pupils from Wellington College, Amanda Stevenson & Barry Neilson (OBE) from CITB NI and Mark Keane, Wellington College. Pic credit: Peter O'Hara Photography

Talking about the ‘Adopt a School’ scheme Barry Neilson (OBE), Chief Executive CITB NI, said: “ We are delighted to continue with our ‘Adopt a School’ scheme and delighted to attend McAvoy Headquarters with students from Wellington College.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for construction employers to engage with and encourage the next generation of young people to consider a career in construction.

"It is also a fantastic opportunity for schools to benefit from a whole range of career activities as well as having direct contact with those working within the industry.

"We hope the scheme will create more partnerships which will help to recruit, retain and develop the talent required to sustain the industry in the years ahead.”