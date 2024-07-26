Lisburn student heading for opportunity of a lifetime on US scholarship programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A student from Lisburn will be setting off to the United States for the opportunity of a lifetime next month, as part of the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

Rachel Monaghan is among the 52 students from across Northern Ireland selected for the programme, from Northern Regional College, North West Regional College, Queen’s University Belfast, St Mary’s University College, Stranmillis University College and Ulster University, who will spend the next academic year studying in American universities and colleges, across 22 states.

Rachel is studying Law at Queen’s University Belfast and is heading to Edgewood University in Wisconsin.

Speaking ahead of her departure she said: "I was motivated to apply for the Study USA Programme to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone.

Lisburn student Rachel Monaghan (second left), pictured with (l -r) Moira Doherty, Department for the Economy, Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland and fellow Study USA students. Credit: Pacemaker Press

"Being from Lisburn and currently attending Queen’s University, I have not yet had the opportunity to live independently.

"This programme presents a unique chance to experience independent living on a large scale.

"I hope this year provides me with a new perspective on my future by opening doors to opportunities that I might not have been able to access otherwise.

"Having never travelled to the USA, I am particularly excited to explore Madison, visit new places, and connect with different people. Immersing myself in a different academic environment and culture promises to expand my horizons and significantly enrich my university journey.”

Starting in 1994, the flagship programme was originally designed to assist with the peace process.

Since then, the programme, which is managed by the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, on behalf of the Department for the Economy, has enabled over 2500 students studying in Northern Ireland to spend a full academic year at one of 140 partner institutions spread across the US.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “The Study USA programme has helped to strengthen cultural, educational and economic links with the US. It provides young people with employability skills and an international outlook that are vital in developing our economy.

“Through their ambassadorial role, Study USA participants promote positive perceptions of the North, which in turn helps attract visitors from the US.