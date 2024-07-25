Discover the best of Lisburn and Castlereagh City this summer with Translink

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With summer in full swing, Translink is inviting everyone across Lisburn and Castlereagh to make the most of the season by exploring the many attractions and destinations accessible by public transport.

Translink’s ‘Days Out’ webpage is the go-to resource for ticket information and trip inspiration.

With a variety of great value fares available, there’s no better time to discover the scenic beauty and vibrant culture of Lisburn and Castlereagh, from the magical Peter Rabbit Adventure at Hillsborough Castle Gardens to visiting alpacas at Ballyburren Outdoor Escapes.

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Kurtis Dickson, commented: “From the Guess How Much I Love You Trail and free summer event programme in Lisburn City Centre to the recently opened Digital Sculpture Trail in Hillsborough Forest, to Royal Hillsborough Farmers Market on July 27 and September 28 and Moira with Moira Speciality Food Fair on August 17, there is so much to see and do right here in our own city and the wider council area this summer.

Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Kurtis Dickson, pictured with Paul Loughran, Assistant Service Delivery Manager, Translink at Lisburn's Market Square. Pic credit: Aaron McCracken

“I would encourage everyone to take advantage of these fantastic services and offers, leave the car at home, and discover the beauty and culture of Lisburn and Castlereagh with the convenience and sustainability of public transport.”

Paul Loughran, Assistant Service Delivery Manager with Translink, said: “Summer is a fantastic time to explore and re-discover the diverse attractions Northern Ireland has to offer.