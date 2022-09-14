The school was officially opened on September 12, 1972 and as part of the celebrations of this milestone anniversary, the school’s new logo marks the beginning of a series of events that will take place throughout the 2022/23 academic year.

Principal, Mrs. Shauna Lennon, said: "“On 12th September 1972, the newly built Lismore Comprehensive opened for the first time to welcome students from the Craigavon Community. Today marks 50 years of service to the Craigavon Community and beyond.”

The school, which has strong links to the local community, is undergoing a huge transformation. Indeed a new £25m school building on the Brownlow Road in Craigavon is expected to replace the old school next year.

Mrs Lennon said: "Over the course of the past 50 years we have nurtured generations of families from our local community and are incredibly proud to have done so. Through caring and learning together we have witnessed our school population grow along with its list of successes and achievements.

“Our 50th Anniversary logo, designed by John Furphy, commences the beginning of a series of celebrations.

“In the weeks and months ahead there will be a variety of events and we hope pupils, parents and staff - both past and present - will join us as we mark this magnificent milestone.”

The name Lismore, after which the school is named, comes from the Irish an lios mor meaning the big fort. An ancient Bronze Age ringfort that lies within the school grounds.

Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. This is an architect's impression of what the new school will look like when it opens next year.

Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a new logo.