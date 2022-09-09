Organised by Cycul and backed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, the bi-weekly cycle tours promise to be the best on the island of Ireland.

The group promises to show guests how to discover the area and keep active as well as uncovering the history, geography, engineering and thinking behind the creation of Craigavon and the Black Paths active travel network.

A spokesperson for Cycul said: “Find out where all these paths go and how you can create your own active travel routes between Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan.”

The tours leave from South Lake Leisure Centre and are suitable for all ages and abilities. There will be 30 places available on each tour.

Free cycle tours of the Black Paths network around Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown aim to explore history, geography and engineering of areas.

Guests are urged to bring their own roadworthy bike and helmet.

The tours last around two hours and cover 20km of the overall 40km network. There will be a different route on each tour and each tour is free.

For more information about the Black Paths visit: www.blackpaths.org

The dates and times of the tours are as follows:

September

Thursday: 15th September 6–8pm : Brownlow & the Lakes

Saturday: 17th 11am–1pm : Oxford Island

Thursday: 22nd September 6–8pm : Craigavon to Portadown and back

Saturday: 24th 11am–1pm : Segoe, Carn & Kernan

OctoberCelebrating Positive Ageing Month.

Saturday 8th 11am – 1pm : Seagoe, Carn & Kernan