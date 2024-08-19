Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisnagarvey High School has announced ‘outstanding’ A-Level results for this academic year, marking a historic achievement for students and staff.

A school statement said: “We are proud to announce that 80% of our students achieved A*-C grades, the highest pass rate in the school's history. Additionally, 92% of our students attained three A-Level or equivalent grades ranging from A*-E, underscoring the dedication and hard work of our entire school community.

"These incredible results are a testament to the unwavering commitment of our students, the exceptional support from our teaching staff, and the continuous encouragement from parents and guardians. At Lisnagarvey High School, we firmly believe in our core values of ‘Success for All’ and ‘Meeting the needs of the individual’; principles that have guided us in providing a tailored education that empowers students to achieve their full potential.”

The school said that while there was a large number of high performing students, among the top achievers this year are:

Ben Jordan was delighted to receive A*AA A-Level grades while Rachel Edgar and Lauren Elwood both achieved fantastic grades. Pictures: Lisnagarvey High School.

Rachel Edgar, who achieved grades A*A*A in Health and Social Care, ICT and Children’s Play, Learning and Development, and is excited to embark on the next chapter of her studies at Stranmillis University College.

Lauren Elwood, who secured grades A*A A in ICT, Health and Social Care and Children’s Play, Learning and Development, and is looking forward to commencing her studies at Stranmillis University College, to begin her career in Primary School teaching.

Ben Jordan, who earned grades A*A A in Travel and Tourism, Business Studies and ICT, and is considering multiple opportunities for further study.

Carter O’Neill, who obtained grades A*A*B in ICT, Life and Health Science and Mathematics, and is delighted to take his place at University of Ulster to read Radiography.

Elliot O’Neill, who attained grades A*A B in ICT, Life and Health Science and Mathematics, and is also very much looking forward to begin his studies for Radiography at the University of Ulster.

Principal, Mr J Sheerin, expressed immense pride in the students' accomplishments, and described his year’s results as “nothing short of extraordinary”.

"They are a clear reflection of the perseverance, hard work, and determination displayed by our students, alongside the dedication and expertise of our teaching staff. Our supportive and engaged parents have also played a crucial role in this success. Together, we have achieved something truly special.”

Miss S Black, Head of Sixth Form, added: “It has been a privilege to watch our students grow and excel during their time in Sixth Form. These results demonstrate the remarkable potential that each student possesses. We are proud of each and every student and are excited to see what the future holds for this exceptional group.”

Carter and Elliot O'Neill receiving A*A*B and A*AB grades respectively. Picture: Lisnagarvey High School.

The school extended heartfelt congratulations to all students, and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.

"As they embark on the next chapter of their lives, we have no doubt they will continue to excel on their future pathways of education or employment,” the statement added.