‘Live Life’ celebrates anniversary

In attendance at the event were supporters, parents, business community representatives, Education Authority and Department of Health representatives, local councillors, and MLAs, who all have been involved with the development of the work of Live Life to date.

Ms Michelle McIlveen, Education Minister, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Lisburn Mayor Scott Carson spoke on the day, congratulating Mr Philip Reain-Adair, the Director of Services, on his successful first year and all the work he and his team do in providing opportunities for young people.

Mr Philip Reain-Adair, having worked in the learning disability sector for over 20 years and as a member of the Senior Leadership Team in a local special school, left the school sector last year to embark on this new venture. He realised that over the years it proved more and more challenging to source and secure suitable Post-19 services that meet the individual needs of school leavers and their families. Philip, having achieved his Professional Qualification in Headship, re-evaluated the next chapter of his own career and ‘Live life’ was born.

Philip Reain-Adair, Kim Knight, Karl Bothwell Live Life Staff and Participants

One year on, it is going from strength to strength, in providing five-day per week placements, meaning parents are able to continue their careers and family life as it had been when their son/daughter was in full-time education.

“In all that we do, we consider the question ‘what would a young adult be doing at this age, without additional needs’, then we support our participants to achieve the same in a way that is appropriate to their specific needs,” explained Phioip.

It was also announced at the event, that they have been gifted premises in Lisburn from a local Senior Citizens Group. This gives security and sustainability for the future and ‘Live Life’ is absolutely delighted.

Michelle McIlveen Minister for Education, Philip Reain-Adair Director of Services and Live Life Participants

Philip Reain-Adair, Director of Services, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Rev. Chris Hudson MBE, Rev. Dr Stanley Gamble

Rev. Stephen Reain-Adair, Dr Isabella Evangelista, Rev. Chris Hudson MBE, Alderman Amanda Grehan

Kim Knight, Emma Jane Skelton, Carla Cassidy

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Michelle McILveen Minister for Education, Philip Reain-Adair Director of Services, Lisburn Mayor Scott Carson, David Honeyford MLA, Amanda Johnston Social Enterprise NI

Mrs Norah McNally, Senior Citizens Committee Representative