Exploring new avenues, the students worked alongside local theatre companies to broaden their experience in both production and performance disciplines, while increasing their awareness of non-UK theatre practices.
Participating students included: Eoin Hannaway, Makenzie McDowell, Eamon Woods, Caolan Donnelly, Ryan Gibson, Rowan Magee, and Matthew Weiniger.
Steven Lee, HND Performing Arts Coordinator and Lecturer commented: “This has been an invaluable experience. The seven SERC students did work experience at three theatres based in Barcelona, which introduced them to the working practices and mechanics of running a professional theatre within a major European city.
“The students covered a variety of roles such as production lighting, sound and scenic requirements, assisting with educational and community workshops, season scheduling, and front of house responsibilities.
They increased their communication skills and self-confidence within a European working environment, while heightening their awareness of the importance of punctuality and time-keeping for professionals in the creative industry.
“During their free time, the students enjoyed a variety of cultural activities, including a visit to the world renowned Sagrada Familia; a traditional Flamenco showcase, and a treasure hunt around the city centre.”
The Turing Scheme provides funding for students and accompanying staff to undertake a study or work placement across the world. This is a life-changing experience for SERC students, giving them a unique opportunity to gain vital international experience, improving their technical skills and their employability skills.