Seven students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC), studying on the Pearson BTEC HND in Performing Arts, recently jetted off to Barcelona, Spain, for a two-week work and study experience fully funded by the Turing Scheme.

Exploring new avenues, the students worked alongside local theatre companies to broaden their experience in both production and performance disciplines, while increasing their awareness of non-UK theatre practices.

Participating students included: Eoin Hannaway, Makenzie McDowell, Eamon Woods, Caolan Donnelly, Ryan Gibson, Rowan Magee, and Matthew Weiniger.

Steven Lee, HND Performing Arts Coordinator and Lecturer commented: “This has been an invaluable experience. The seven SERC students did work experience at three theatres based in Barcelona, which introduced them to the working practices and mechanics of running a professional theatre within a major European city.

(Back L-R) Eoin Hannaway, Eamon Woods, Matthew Weiniger, Rowan Magee. (Front L-R) Makenzie McDowell, Caolan Donnelly, and Ryan Gibson. Pic credit: SERC

“The students covered a variety of roles such as production lighting, sound and scenic requirements, assisting with educational and community workshops, season scheduling, and front of house responsibilities.

!They increased their communication skills and self-confidence within a European working environment, while heightening their awareness of the importance of punctuality and time-keeping for professionals in the creative industry.

“During their free time, the students enjoyed a variety of cultural activities, including a visit to the world renowned Sagrada Familia; a traditional Flamenco showcase, and a treasure hunt around the city centre.”

