Staff at the South Eastern Regional College are on hand to offer much needed careers advice

With young people across Northern Ireland anxiously waiting for A-level and GCSE results, South Eastern Regional College (SERC) continues to offer free, impartial, and tailored careers advice in the run-up to result days.

Shirley Moore, Senior Careers Officer at SERC said: “SERC’s Careers Service is here to help school leavers and their parents explore career pathways and options. Our team offers professional, impartial careers advice and guidance to prospective SERC students, as well as anyone in the local community.

“For those students who are considering their options, and thinking of coming to SERC, we are offering 30-minute careers appointments from Monday August 14 to Wednesday August 16, for anyone awaiting AS/A2 results, and from Monday August 21 to Wednesday August 23 for anyone awaiting GSCE results. To book your appointment, email [email protected] indicating which campus you would like to attend.”

Careers advisor Carolyn Mulholland will be on hand in Lisburn Campus. Pic credit: SERC

The careers team will be on campus for drop in first-come, first-served sessions from 9am – 5pm on A-level results day on August 17 and August 18 from 9am – 3.15pm for Higher Education Enrolment, and again on August 24 from 9am – 5pm and August 25 from 9am – 3.15pm as students plan next steps after GCSE results for Further Education, Traineeship and Apprenticeship Enrolment.

Shirley concluded: “Deciding on the next step after leaving school can be a daunting time, and it is important that young people and their parents are aware of all the learning opportunities available, enabling them to make informed choices.