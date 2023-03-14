Over 80 children, parents and guardians recently attended Come and Try IT workshops aimed at introducing primary school-aged children (from 4-12) to the world of computing at the South Eastern Regional College’s Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn Campuses in partnership with the Bring IT On initiative.

Ryan Major, Deputy Head of School for Computing at the South Eastern Regional College said: “We were delighted with the response to our six, free to attend, two-hour sessions, which saw children and their families conduct a series of computing related challenges linked to computational thinking, problem solving, security, encryption, recursion and logical processes.”

He added: “The fun, interactive sessions, developed by some of our current Level 3 students, provided inspiration for parents and guardians to further develop children’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills.

Lisburn parents, Kieran and Jasmin Bourquin with daughters (l-r) Eliza and Genevieve, who took part in the Come and Try IT computing workshops hosted at SERC’s Lisburn Campus which introduced primary school-aged children to the world of computing.