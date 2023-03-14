Register
Local primary school children bring 'IT' on at SERC

Over 80 children, parents and guardians recently attended Come and Try IT workshops aimed at introducing primary school-aged children (from 4-12) to the world of computing at the South Eastern Regional College’s Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn Campuses in partnership with the Bring IT On initiative.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:22 GMT

Ryan Major, Deputy Head of School for Computing at the South Eastern Regional College said: “We were delighted with the response to our six, free to attend, two-hour sessions, which saw children and their families conduct a series of computing related challenges linked to computational thinking, problem solving, security, encryption, recursion and logical processes.”

He added: “The fun, interactive sessions, developed by some of our current Level 3 students, provided inspiration for parents and guardians to further develop children’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills.

Lisburn parents, Kieran and Jasmin Bourquin with daughters (l-r) Eliza and Genevieve, who took part in the Come and Try IT computing workshops hosted at SERC’s Lisburn Campus which introduced primary school-aged children to the world of computing.
"The sessions also raised awareness of computing as a potential career amongst the children, highlighting direct links between the activities and those who might utilise them in the workplace.”

