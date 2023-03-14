Ryan Major, Deputy Head of School for Computing at the South Eastern Regional College said: “We were delighted with the response to our six, free to attend, two-hour sessions, which saw children and their families conduct a series of computing related challenges linked to computational thinking, problem solving, security, encryption, recursion and logical processes.”
He added: “The fun, interactive sessions, developed by some of our current Level 3 students, provided inspiration for parents and guardians to further develop children’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills.
"The sessions also raised awareness of computing as a potential career amongst the children, highlighting direct links between the activities and those who might utilise them in the workplace.”