South Eastern Regional College gears up to host the NI Colleges Media Awards

The South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is set to host the annual NI Colleges Media Awards (NICMA) at SERC’s Space Campus, Bangor, from 11am – 1pm on Wednesday March 22.

The Awards, which celebrate the work of media students from all six Further and Higher Education Colleges across Northern Ireland, attracts an average 200 entries each year.

The work of students, following a range of creative media programmes, will be judged by a panel of experts in five categories: Photography; Moving Image Factual; Moving Image Fiction; Music Video; and Animation.

UAL (University of Arts London) Level 3 Creative Media Production students Callum Walsh (17) and Jack Kelly (17) prepare for NICMA at SERC.

Liane Radcliffe, Deputy Head of School of Performing and Creative Arts at SERC said: “We are delighted to host the NICMA this year with Pete Snodden, Master of Ceremonies and Liz Barron from Screen Skills NI presenting the Awards.

