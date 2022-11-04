Florian, born in France, has been involved in culinary arts since he was six years old working in his grandfather's bakery, and would later graduate from the Nancy Culinary School, achieving ‘Master in Pastry and Confectionery’. He later moved to the UK and became the UK Pastry Champion, giving him the chance to represent the UK at the World Pastry Cup in 2017.

SERC Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Professional Cookery - Patisserie and Confectionery students, Eimear McCarthy (Kircubbin), Zara Shiels (Lisburn) and Marija Kuzaite (Coalisland) joined Florian in the College’s kitchen for two days of masterclass training ahead of their participation in the WorldSkills UK Finals for Confectionery taking place from November 14 - 18 in Belfast.

Displaying a sugar showpiece made entirely out of sugar, Master Pâtissier, Florian Poirot, who held a masterclass in sugar and pastry with SERC Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Professional Cookery - Patisserie and Confectionery students Marija Kuzaite (Coalisland), Eimear McCarthy (Kircubbin) and Zara Shiels (Lisburn).

Paul Monaghan, SERC Lecturer in Hospitality and Catering said: “Florian demonstrated techniques of handling sugar necessary for the students to create a sugar showpiece for the competition.

"He shared skills in sugar pulling, blowing sugar, and making ribbons which left us all in awe.

Advertisement

"After the masterclass, the students got the opportunity to develop their own showpieces which they are still planning and will have to reproduce under time constraints in competition.

"This was an amazing opportunity and tuition they will have for life.”