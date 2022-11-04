Heather McKee, Director of Strategic Planning, Quality and Support said: “Applying to SERC directly is in addition to any UCAS application, giving those age 18+ more options to unlock their future to achieve a higher-level qualification – degree, foundation degree, HND, HNC and Higher-Level Apprenticeship – in a diverse range of subjects, closer to home and with lower annual fees.

"Most of our higher education programmes are affiliated with local universities and our BSc Business Management is awarded by Liverpool John Moores University.

"This year, through an exciting new partnership with The Open University (OU), we’re enhancing our HE provision with the addition of four new foundation degrees and two OU Degrees.

SERC’s Lisburn Campus student Carragh Nelson has her eyes set on a career as a PE teacher and the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Sport, Coaching and Fitness at SERC has her on track to achieve her goal.

“Our employment focussed curriculum and commitment to project-based learning make sense when it comes to taking the next step into higher education, and we urge potential students to step through our doors to see what we have to offer. Meet our tutors to discuss courses and speak to our careers advisors to explore your options, the application process, your goals and how we can help you achieve them through a course at SERC.”

After completing her Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport at SERC Carragh Nelson from Lisburn progressed to Higher Education at the College enrolling on the Ulster University Foundation Degree course.

“I really enjoy the practical sessions, I love hands on lessons and getting involved, just having fun,” said Carragh. “Overall I have enjoyed my time at SERC it is a lovely campus with very helpful staff and tutors for all different courses.

“My tutors and lecturers throughout my time at SERC have all been amazing, they go above and beyond to help and always give the right level of encouragement to make sure I am meeting deadlines and submitting work on time. honestly wouldn’t have made it properly without them.”