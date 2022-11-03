South Eastern Regional College apprentice competes to be crowned top UK plumber

Andrew Reain who is an apprentice with VGC Contracts Ltd will compete against apprentices from across the UK for the top spot.

The UK National SkillPLUMB 2022 Final, which is taking place between November 16-18 , is a competition promoting standards and skills across the plumbing industry, developing competence into excellence.

BPEC organises the competition on behalf of WorldSkills UK and it is being supported by WaterSafe, the national register of qualified, approved plumbers, supported by all UK water companies and the drinking water regulators.

An apprentice in action

All SkillPLUMB candidates had to complete a practical task at their local college or training centre before reaching the regional heats. Record numbers of competitors took part in the seven regional heats.

