Mayor celebrates Wallace High rugby team success at civic reception

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wallace High School’s rugby heroes were given a rousing civic reception at Lagan Valley Island, as Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson welcomed the team, coaches and guests to celebrate a historic sporting moment for the city.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulster Schools Cup champions were welcomed by the Mayor, alongside special guests including Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Education Minister Paul Givan MLA, Sorcha Eastwood MP, local MLAs and Councillors.

Wallace High’s 24-15 win over Royal School Armagh earlier this year made history as the school’s first ever outright victory in the prestigious tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reception celebrated not just the result, but also the years of dedication, team spirit, and community pride that led to a remarkable achievement.

The Mayor of Lisburn Councillor Kurtis Dickson celebrated the success of the Wallace High School rugby team at a special reception. Pic credit: LCCC

Speaking at the event, the Mayor said, “Sport has a unique power, it teaches resilience, builds friendships, and unites communities.

"What this team has achieved will be remembered not just by them, but by everyone in Lisburn and Castlereagh who have supported them along the way.

"They have written a new chapter in Wallace High School’s history, and I have no doubt that they will go on to achieve even greater things, both on and off the field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Lisburn Councillor Kurtis Dickson celebrated the success of the Wallace High School rugby team at a special reception. Pic credit: LCCC

The team’s performance, led by captain Jon Rodgers, whose father also captained Wallace in the 1989 final, was celebrated with inspiring speeches and a highlight video showcasing the pivotal moments from the final.

The event concluded with a group photograph on the steps of Lagan Valley Island, capturing a moment that will live long in the memory of all involved.