Mayor brings Easter cheer to children at the Ulster Hospital

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
The Paediatric Unit at the Ulster Hospital welcomed some special guests, with a surprise visit by the Easter Bunny and the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Cllr Kurtis Dickson, who came along bearing Easter Eggs and toys to bring some cheer to the children in the Unit.

The Easter Bunny and the Mayor met the children, their families and healthcare staff at the hospital and distributed Easter eggs to the children to brighten their spirits during their hospital stay.

Bella Dawson was so excited to see the Easter Bunny and to receive an Easter Egg and toy.

Bella’s mum Danielle said: "It was so lovely for Bella to meet the Easter Bunny, this visit really brightened her day!”

Easter Bunny, Mayor, Cllr Kurtis Dickson, Diane Campbell with baby Isaac. Pic credit: SEHSCTEaster Bunny, Mayor, Cllr Kurtis Dickson, Diane Campbell with baby Isaac. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Easter Bunny, Mayor, Cllr Kurtis Dickson, Diane Campbell with baby Isaac. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Jordan Holmes also received an Easter Egg and bunny. His mum Leanne added: “The Mayor’s visit to the unit really brings so much joy.

"It is special for Jordan to meet the Easter Bunny as he sometimes doesn’t get opportunities like this due to his health needs.

"Jordan is always in hospital, so to have a treat today like this just means so much.”

Welcoming the Mayor to the Unit, Staff Nurse, Aoife Harkin commented: “It is great to see the Mayor here in the Paediatric Unit and to meet the children and staff.

Easter Bunny, Jordan Holmes and Mayor, Cllr Kurtis Dickson. Pic credit: SEHSCTEaster Bunny, Jordan Holmes and Mayor, Cllr Kurtis Dickson. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Easter Bunny, Jordan Holmes and Mayor, Cllr Kurtis Dickson. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"It is important for the children in the unit to have some normality over Easter and for them to enjoy celebrations over the holiday period.

“We would like to thank Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council for their very kind donation of eggs and toys to the Paediatric Unit, we really appreciate the kind gesture. The children will just love the gifts.”

Speaking during the visit, the Mayor, Cllr Kurtis Dickson added: “It is great to be in the Paediatric Unit in the Ulster Hospital to spread some Easter cheer as we head towards the holiday period.

Bella Dawson with the Easter Bunny and Mayor, Cllr Kurtis Dickson. Pic credit: SEHSCTBella Dawson with the Easter Bunny and Mayor, Cllr Kurtis Dickson. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Bella Dawson with the Easter Bunny and Mayor, Cllr Kurtis Dickson. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"It is so important to put a smile on the children’s faces, especially as they are in hospital over the Easter holiday.

"A little gesture like this can make a world of difference to a child.

"It has been great fun to be able to come along with the Easter Bunny and hand out the gifts.”

