Easter bunny hops into Ulster Hospital’s children’s wards with egg-stra special treats

The Paediatric Ward at The Ulster Hospital received some special guests with the arrival of a giant Easter bunny and eggs to lift the spirits of children who are spending time in hospital over the Easter holiday period.

The bunny and his companions brought basketfuls of Easter eggs, arts and crafts and fluffy toys to bring some Easter cheer and smiles that were very kindly donated by Belfast based telecommunications and ICT solutions provider, eir evo.

As the Easter bunny along with a selection of gigantic eggs made an entrance, a delighted Riley Gould from Lisburn picked a Fruit Pastilles egg.

Five-year-old Riley was accompanied by his mum, who was as taken aback by the sheer size of the Easter visitors! Paediatric staff stopped for photos and selfies as smiles beamed throughout the Unit.

11-month old twins Arthur and Meadow Hermon with parents Dayna and dad Robert. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Also delighted to see the seasonal guests were 11-month old twins Arthur and Meadow Hermon, who along with their mum Dayna and dad Robert, were happy with their gifts of two fluffy soft toy Easter chicks.

12-year-old Aaron Gallagher was happy to have a bedside visit from the Easter bunny along with a gift of a Kitkat Easter egg that ensured a smile!

Accompanying the Easter bunny on his rounds, eir evo Customer Engagement Manager, Hannah Giles said: “We are delighted to come in and see all the children and their smiley faces. It has made our day and we hope it has made theirs too.

“The donation of the Easter eggs and arts and crafts is a charity initiative that eir evo decided to adopt and it was something the team were all really wanting to get onboard with. We are delighted to come out to the Unit and give a little bit back in time for Easter.”

12-year-old Aaron Gallagher with the Easter bunny. Pic credit: SEHSCT

South Eastern Trust, Health Play Specialist, Sharon Pauley added: “We are just delighted to have welcomed our very special Easter visitors to the Unit.

"The staff from eir evo are our first Easter visitors of the season and it has brought joy to our parents, children and young people.

"There has been lots of laughter while they have been here as they are very ‘big’ characters!

Courtney Reid receives a visit from the Easter bunny at the Ulster Hospital’s Paediatric Ward. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"We would like to thank eir evo for their very kind donation of Easter eggs and gifts for all the children.”

