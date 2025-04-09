Annual farm fun day organised to bring bereaved families together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ulster Hospital’s Maternity Unit’s Forget Me Not Bereaved Parents’ Focus Group has organised a farm fun day to try to bring together families whose children and babies have sadly passed away before or after birth.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be hosted at Streamvale Farm, Dundonald and will take place on Sunday June 1 from 10am to 1pm.

The fun day will bring the siblings of these children together with their families and give them a chance to remember their siblings and play with other children dealing with the same grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is designed to be filled with fun to give these children the chance to make new friends and an opportunity to explore the farm, learn about the animals and take part in a range of farm based activities.

The Ulster Hospital’s Maternity Unit’s Forget Me Not Bereaved Parents’ Focus Group has organised a farm fun day. Pic credit: SEHSCT

A 'Bubbles of Love' event will also take place, where families can send a 'bubble of love' to their loved one.

The workstations will be manned by Trust Midwives, Gynae and Neonatal Nurses who are there to offer advice and support throughout the day.

Bereavement Midwife, Susan Stitt who has organised the event with her colleague Jacqueline Dorrian explained: "We are delighted to be rolling our family day out again this year, especially after the great success of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a special day for children who can spend time with their families, play and create memories of their siblings who have sadly passed away. Importantly it also gives them the opportunity to meet others who have been through a similar situation.

For more information email [email protected].

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.