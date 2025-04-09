Annual farm fun day organised to bring bereaved families together
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The event will be hosted at Streamvale Farm, Dundonald and will take place on Sunday June 1 from 10am to 1pm.
The fun day will bring the siblings of these children together with their families and give them a chance to remember their siblings and play with other children dealing with the same grief.
The event is designed to be filled with fun to give these children the chance to make new friends and an opportunity to explore the farm, learn about the animals and take part in a range of farm based activities.
A 'Bubbles of Love' event will also take place, where families can send a 'bubble of love' to their loved one.
The workstations will be manned by Trust Midwives, Gynae and Neonatal Nurses who are there to offer advice and support throughout the day.
Bereavement Midwife, Susan Stitt who has organised the event with her colleague Jacqueline Dorrian explained: "We are delighted to be rolling our family day out again this year, especially after the great success of last year.
"It is a special day for children who can spend time with their families, play and create memories of their siblings who have sadly passed away. Importantly it also gives them the opportunity to meet others who have been through a similar situation.
For more information email [email protected].