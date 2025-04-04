Open University nursing students honoured at Trust graduation ceremony
These dedicated nurses, all of whom are South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust employees, successfully completed the four year part-time Open University Nursing Programme.
Karen Cochrane, who was previously a Child Health Assistant at Stewartstown Road Health Centre and has now taken up a Staff Nurse position in the Day Procedure Unit at Lagan Valley Hospital, shared her experiences of the programme.
She said: “I have always wanted to pursue a career in nursing, and my manager in the Stewartstown Road Health Visiting Team was a great supporter of the Open University pathway.
"Initially, I thought I was too old to undertake this journey, but here I am now, working as a Staff Nurse in the Day Procedure Unit at Lagan Valley Hospital.
“I enjoyed the challenge, and as a single mother raising my daughter, this course provided the perfect balance.
"Attending Queen’s University full-time for three years was not an option for me, but this programme allowed me to achieve my dream.”
Assistant Director of Nursing & Midwifery Regulation, Workforce Planning & Education at the South Eastern Trust, Roisin Devlin, congratulated all the graduates.
She commented: “It is incredibly important that we recognise our Open University nursing students.
"This four year programme requires immense dedication, particularly as many of our students are balancing work, family and other commitments.
"Their ability to complete their training and qualify as Registered Nurses is truly phenomenal and we are delighted to celebrate their success.”