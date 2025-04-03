Lagan Valley Hospital night sister retires after four decades of service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mary’s commitment and dedication to Lagan Valley Hospital have left a lasting impact on all who have had the pleasure of working alongside her.
Reflecting on her career, Mary said, “It has been a privilege to spend 45 years caring for patients at Lagan Valley Hospital.
"I have worked with so many wonderful colleagues over the years and I will truly miss everyone.
"Nursing has been my passion and I am grateful for the experiences and friendships I have gained along the way.”
Wishing Mary good health and happiness in her retirement, South Eastern Trust, Interim Clinical Manager, Joanne Carson added: “Mary’s dedication and compassion have been an inspiration to everyone at Lagan Valley Hospital.
"Her wealth of knowledge, kindness and leadership will be greatly missed.
"We wish her a happy and fulfilling retirement, she truly deserves it.”