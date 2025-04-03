Lagan Valley Hospital night sister retires after four decades of service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After an incredible 45 years of dedicated service, Lagan Valley Hospital, Night Sister, Mary McCormick has retired from the Patient Flow Team.

Mary’s commitment and dedication to Lagan Valley Hospital have left a lasting impact on all who have had the pleasure of working alongside her.

Reflecting on her career, Mary said, “It has been a privilege to spend 45 years caring for patients at Lagan Valley Hospital.

"I have worked with so many wonderful colleagues over the years and I will truly miss everyone.

Mary celebrates her retirement with her colleagues. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"Nursing has been my passion and I am grateful for the experiences and friendships I have gained along the way.”

Wishing Mary good health and happiness in her retirement, South Eastern Trust, Interim Clinical Manager, Joanne Carson added: “Mary’s dedication and compassion have been an inspiration to everyone at Lagan Valley Hospital.

"Her wealth of knowledge, kindness and leadership will be greatly missed.

"We wish her a happy and fulfilling retirement, she truly deserves it.”