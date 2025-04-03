San Diego nursing students welcomed to Ulster Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A warm welcome greeted a delegation of Nursing students and staff from the University of San Diego as they recently took part in practical based medical scenarios and enjoyed a guided tour of the Ulster Hospital site.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Eastern Trust, Clinical Educator, Tracy Gibney explained how the students were given a unique perspective on healthcare difference between Northern Ireland and America.

Tracy said: “We were delighted to welcome final year Nursing students from San Diego to the Ulster Hospital for a day filled with learning, innovation and hands on experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The students had the opportunity to hear from Karen Gordon, Mental Health Nurse Consultant, who shared powerful insights into the lasting impact of the Troubles on mental health in Northern Ireland, highlighting the critical role of early intervention and prevention.

Final year Nursing students from the University of San Diego are welcomed to the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"They also engaged with Fiona Linehan, Clinical Nurse Manager who explored the vital role of healthcare in prisons and the innovative work happening across Northern Ireland to improve the care for patients in custody.”

Tracy continued: “The students also had the opportunity to put their skills to the test in high energy healthcare-focused escape rooms, using game-based learning to work through real life clinical scenarios.

"This hands on experience not only reinforced their knowledge and skills, but also encouraged teamwork, leadership, communication and critical thinking, all in a dynamic, fun and engaging way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy added how a lasting highlight from the visit was a tour of “some of the key hospital areas, including Maternity, ICU, ED, Paediatrics and Coronary Care, giving students a unique perspective on healthcare differences between Northern Ireland and the United States of America.”