San Diego nursing students welcomed to Ulster Hospital
South Eastern Trust, Clinical Educator, Tracy Gibney explained how the students were given a unique perspective on healthcare difference between Northern Ireland and America.
Tracy said: “We were delighted to welcome final year Nursing students from San Diego to the Ulster Hospital for a day filled with learning, innovation and hands on experiences.
“The students had the opportunity to hear from Karen Gordon, Mental Health Nurse Consultant, who shared powerful insights into the lasting impact of the Troubles on mental health in Northern Ireland, highlighting the critical role of early intervention and prevention.
"They also engaged with Fiona Linehan, Clinical Nurse Manager who explored the vital role of healthcare in prisons and the innovative work happening across Northern Ireland to improve the care for patients in custody.”
Tracy continued: “The students also had the opportunity to put their skills to the test in high energy healthcare-focused escape rooms, using game-based learning to work through real life clinical scenarios.
"This hands on experience not only reinforced their knowledge and skills, but also encouraged teamwork, leadership, communication and critical thinking, all in a dynamic, fun and engaging way.”
Tracy added how a lasting highlight from the visit was a tour of “some of the key hospital areas, including Maternity, ICU, ED, Paediatrics and Coronary Care, giving students a unique perspective on healthcare differences between Northern Ireland and the United States of America.”