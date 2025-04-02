Still knitting at ninety to bring comfort and joy to patients in Lagan Valley Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The staff at Lagan Valley Hospital's Urgent Care Centre came together to celebrate the remarkable kindness and dedication of 90 year old Jean Brown, who has spent years knitting handmade ‘trauma teddies’ for patients in the department.

In recognition of her dedication, kindness and generosity, the Urgent Care Team presented Jean with a special commemorative plaque, marking her 90th birthday. Jean has been described as a true hero of Health and Social Care.

Jean is the grandmother of Jane Kernahan, a Radiographer at Lagan Valley Hospital, making her connection to the hospital even more special.

Jean said: “I would like to thank my friends and everyone who has kindly donated or purchased wool to allow me to make these trauma teddies.

Knitter Jean Brown, who creates trauma teddies for the Lagan Valley Hospital, has been presented with a special plaque to thank her for her dedication and mark her 90th birthday. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"It is lovely to know that these teddies bring such a smile to the children’s faces and to some of the elderly patients. It really makes it worthwhile.”

Urgent Care Centre Sister, Scarlett Groves added: “Jean’s incredible kindness and dedication to knitting trauma teddies have brought so much comfort to our patients over the years.

"Her handmade teddies provide reassurance to children and even some of our elderly patients during what can be a distressing time.

Just some of the trauma teddies created by 90 year old knitter Jean Brown. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"We are truly grateful for everything Jean has done for our department and it was an honour to celebrate her 90th birthday with a small token of our appreciation.

"On behalf of the entire Urgent Care Team, I want to wish Jean a very happy birthday and thank her for being such a wonderful part of our hospital family."