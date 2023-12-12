Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy calls on drivers to 'kill their speed' at Rock Primary School

Mid Ulster MP, Francie Molloy has expressed his support for the work of staff and the Board of Governors at Sacred Heart PS, Rock to ensure the road safety of all pupils and those visiting the school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking afterwards Mr Molloy said: “We had a very good meeting at the school last week with the Principal, Mr Kelly, representatives from the Board of Governors and the Department of Infrastructure to discuss

various safety measures that could be put in place.”

“Concerns have been expressed over the speed of vehicles as they approach the school from both directions and with limited visibility the risks to children, parents and staff are high.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy pictured (centre) at the meeting at Sacred Heart Primary School, Rock, to discuss safety measures. Credit: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My first call is for all drivers using the Tullyodonnell Road to be mindful of the school, particularly in morning and afternoon times when children are coming and going. It is a 30mph speed limit area.”

“Secondly, I welcome Roads officials commitment to work with the school to look at a range of options that could help improve road safety. Some of these may take some time to go through the relevant processes but they recognised the need for steps to be taken.”