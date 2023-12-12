Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy calls on drivers to 'kill their speed' at Rock Primary School
Speaking afterwards Mr Molloy said: “We had a very good meeting at the school last week with the Principal, Mr Kelly, representatives from the Board of Governors and the Department of Infrastructure to discuss
various safety measures that could be put in place.”
“Concerns have been expressed over the speed of vehicles as they approach the school from both directions and with limited visibility the risks to children, parents and staff are high.
“My first call is for all drivers using the Tullyodonnell Road to be mindful of the school, particularly in morning and afternoon times when children are coming and going. It is a 30mph speed limit area.”
“Secondly, I welcome Roads officials commitment to work with the school to look at a range of options that could help improve road safety. Some of these may take some time to go through the relevant processes but they recognised the need for steps to be taken.”
He added: “The safety of everyone who may be accessing the school to drop off children, to work, to visit is paramount and I know that school staff have been very concerned of the danger and risks that exist. We all have a responsibility to ensure that safety comes first. Speed Kills. Kill your speed, not a child.”