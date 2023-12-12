Ballinascreen Community Forum receives funding from IFI to build relationships with Donegal communities
and live on Freeview channel 276
A total of £143,172 was allocated to the project for an 18-month project aimed at developing the relationship between the Ballinascreen Community Forum and partner organisations in Glenties, Co Donegal through events and activities.
The project will cover a number of towns and villages, including the Parish of Ballinascreen & Kilcronaghan (Draperstown, Straw, Sixtowns, Moneyneena, Kilcronaghan/ Tobermore) areas within Derry-Londonderry and the Parish of Iniskeel Glenties, Edeninfagh & Fintown areas of Co Donegal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Two other community-based projects – Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership and Bogside and Brandywell Initiative also received funding.
Chair of the IFI, Paddy Harte welcomed the latest allocation of funding.
“Supporting people working in their local communities consistently demonstrate their ability to understand and address the needs of their local area. We are seeing more projects identifying innovative and creative opportunities for engagement and dialogue between communities, encouraging cooperation and relationship building,” he said.
“We are continuing to see tensions between and within communities in Northern Ireland and the southern border counties, specifically relating to culture, identity, and legacy, further exasperated with the lack of the Northern Ireland Executive. Our young people continue to be at risk from paramilitary recruitment and criminal influence and this funding will ensure that support is targeted at those who really need it.
“This grassroots support is critical to developing sustainable peace and reconciliation, particularly in some of our most divided communities and the IFI is committed to supporting these projects.”