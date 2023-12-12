Ballinascreen Community Forum receives funding from IFI to build relationships with Donegal communities

Ballinascreen Community Forum has received vital funding from the International Fund for Ireland (IFI) that will support local communities across the Mid Ulster area.

A total of £143,172 was allocated to the project for an 18-month project aimed at developing the relationship between the Ballinascreen Community Forum and partner organisations in Glenties, Co Donegal through events and activities.

The project will cover a number of towns and villages, including the Parish of Ballinascreen & Kilcronaghan (Draperstown, Straw, Sixtowns, Moneyneena, Kilcronaghan/ Tobermore) areas within Derry-Londonderry and the Parish of Iniskeel Glenties, Edeninfagh & Fintown areas of Co Donegal.

IFI Board members, from left, Peter Osborne, Avila Kilmurray, Sadie Ward McDermott, Bernie Butler, IFI Chair Paddy Harte and Anne Carr. Credit: Lorcan Doherty

Two other community-based projects – Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership and Bogside and Brandywell Initiative also received funding.

Chair of the IFI, Paddy Harte welcomed the latest allocation of funding.

“Supporting people working in their local communities consistently demonstrate their ability to understand and address the needs of their local area. We are seeing more projects identifying innovative and creative opportunities for engagement and dialogue between communities, encouraging cooperation and relationship building,” he said.

“We are continuing to see tensions between and within communities in Northern Ireland and the southern border counties, specifically relating to culture, identity, and legacy, further exasperated with the lack of the Northern Ireland Executive. Our young people continue to be at risk from paramilitary recruitment and criminal influence and this funding will ensure that support is targeted at those who really need it.