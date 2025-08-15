Minister congratulates students receiving BTEC, AS and A level Results

Education Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan has congratulated students who received their BTEC, AS and A level examination results.

Around a third of A level students were awarded the highest grades of A* to A and Northern Ireland continues to be the highest performing region in the United Kingdom at these grades.

Speaking during a visit to Rathmore Grammar School, Education Minister Paul Givan said: “Congratulations to all of the young people receiving their results.

"Their dedication and hard work have truly paid off, and the grades they have achieved are a testament to their commitment and endeavour.

Education Minister Paul Givan pictured at Rathmore Grammar School in Dunmurry with Principal Arthur Donnelly and pupils. Pic credit: Darren Kidd

“Once again, our pupils have delivered an outstanding performance.

"I wish each of them every success as they take the next step in their journey, whether that is further education, employment, or training.”

The Minister added: “Some students may find that their results are not quite what they had hoped for, and I want to reassure them not to lose heart. This is just one part of a much bigger journey.

"There are many routes available for those still considering their next steps.

"I encourage them to seek guidance from their school, explore the wide range of opportunities available and take the time they need to make informed decisions.

“I also want to acknowledge and pay tribute to all the teachers across Northern Ireland who continue to work tirelessly to be at the centre of delivering successful education outcomes for our young people.

"Today’s results are testament to their commitment, dedication and passion to shaping the futures of our young people.”