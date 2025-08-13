Go ahead for Beechlawn School development despite green energy concerns

A major development at a Hillsborough special school has been given the green light despite concerns being raised about sticking to Council renewable energy policy.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) planning committee unanimously signed off on the Education Authority application.

Beechlawn School in Hillsborough will undergo a part demolition for a new restructure. Its main Grade 2 listed Georgian building will remain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderman Martin Gregg commented: “Did the council encourage renewable energy as part of the plans? Is that now not part of policy?

Green light for Beechlawn School development. Pic credit: Google

“There is some learning for officers to encourage applicants such as these on the uptake of renewable energy.

“It is something I will be impressing on officers as it will reduce energy costs and help push towards net zero targets.

“I have a few issues with the plans on the matter on renewables, but I welcome this development, which will provide a better environment and schooling for kids.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s Local Development Plan 2032 provides a policy on integrated renewable energy.

The policy aims to encourage the incorporation of renewable energy such as solar panels and wind turbines into new buildings and developments.

A report before the committee described the proposal as one to extend Beechlawn Special School, to provide additional classroom accommodation together with demolition of existing buildings and removal of five mobile classrooms.

An officer highlighted that as it was an extension project and not a new build, that renewables had not been encouraged.

Committee chairperson, James Tinsley added: “This a major application made in a timely manner.

“It is a fantastic development and upgrade, which the children and the teachers both greatly deserve.”