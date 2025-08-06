Dromara development approved despite flood fears

A mixed housing and commercial development has been approved despite “major concern” of future flooding.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s planning committee signed off on the Dromara application with a majority decision.

Village residents expressed concerns the development would fall foul of future storm weather alluding to a lack of flood defences in the wake of recent storms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local homeowner Janet Boyle said: “Every year flooding in the village is causing problems and my fear is that there is no safeguarding for the future, as our future will be more flooding. This is a high risk flooding area.

Alderman Aaron McIntyre expressed concern about flooding in Dromara as new development is given the go ahead. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“We are all aware that there is no money for more flood defences to be put in place. Ironically we are still being saturated with developments in the village.”

The plans propose a mixed use development including 46 houses and nine units for employment close to the Rathfriland Road.

Alderman Aaron McIntyre spoke to the chamber in support of the residents alluding to a repeated flooding and an “out of date” biodiversity survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said:” Flooding is a major concern for the residents with 2017 the last time a flood alleviation scheme was put in place, but flooding issues arise year on year.

“The last biodiversity was four years ago in 2021 and is out of date. In 2022/23 there was a species of Lapwings on these lands, a protected species now not accounted for.”

Significant flooding took place in the village in January after heavy rainfall from Storm Eowyn. And just two years earlier, Storm Betty caused considerable damage to houses in Dromara with images of raw sewage entering people’s homes.

At the time LCCC agreed to generate a weather resilience group to assist residents on future floods to resolve a “decades old problem”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Arona Developments’ application had been previously deferred in July for further engagement with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads and Rivers.

The chamber heard that despite no changes to the applicant’s reports on storm water controls, the agencies had made no objections.

Agent for the applicant, Brendan Starkey responded: “A full drainage report has been done to provide solutions for potential future storms, a flood alleviation scheme has been considered fully compliant.

“There are no objections from DfI with all matters robustly addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The development will bring much needed housing and commercial spaces to Dromara. To our knowledge there are no species identified on the site that can be harmed.”

Engineer for the applicant, Tim Cousins referred to the use of a ‘hydro-brake’ system to control flood waters with the mechanism to be adopted and maintained by NI Water.

He added: “Flooding will never happen.”

However, Councillor Uel Mackin said: “There was flooding this year in January and it was said a flood defence scheme would be made, but it hasn’t.

“A lot of what has been said about the ‘hydro-brake’ has alleviated some of my fears, but I still have major concerns of flooding.

"We are now being told that flooding will never happen. But to me more development can only make matters worse.”

A vote of six in favour approved the application with four against.