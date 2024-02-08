Register
BREAKING

MLA expresses concern over access to higher education for local young people

Alliance Economy spokesperson Sorcha Eastwood MLA says she has major concerns that more young people could be priced out of access to Higher and Further Education, following the release of NUS-USI’s Cost of Living Survey.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The report found that a quarter of students have been unable to pay rent or bills, while 68% have seen an increase in housing costs.

The Lagan Valley MLA said: “It has been clear that throughout the pandemic and cost of living crisis, young people have been significantly impacted.

Read More
Carl Frampton supports launch of suicide awareness video, created by schools, du...
Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has expressed concern about the impact of the cost of living crisis and access to higher education for young people. Pic credit: Alliance PartyLagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has expressed concern about the impact of the cost of living crisis and access to higher education for young people. Pic credit: Alliance Party
Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has expressed concern about the impact of the cost of living crisis and access to higher education for young people. Pic credit: Alliance Party
Most Popular

“The responses to this survey lays bare the stark reality of the student experience for many young people in Higher and Further Education.

“The reality is that the costs of Higher and Further Education, both direct and additional, are a barrier for some young people, which is shameful.

“I will be asking the new Economy Minister to undertake a review of current financial support payments available to students."

Related topics:Economy Minister