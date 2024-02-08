MLA expresses concern over access to higher education for local young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report found that a quarter of students have been unable to pay rent or bills, while 68% have seen an increase in housing costs.

The Lagan Valley MLA said: “It has been clear that throughout the pandemic and cost of living crisis, young people have been significantly impacted.

Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has expressed concern about the impact of the cost of living crisis and access to higher education for young people. Pic credit: Alliance Party

“The responses to this survey lays bare the stark reality of the student experience for many young people in Higher and Further Education.

“The reality is that the costs of Higher and Further Education, both direct and additional, are a barrier for some young people, which is shameful.