Co-head of Mossley Primary School, Stephen Mulligan, has been congratulated by the Newtownabbey school’s community after being presented with his MBE at Windsor Castle on November 12.

Mr Mulligan, who has strong links to the Portadown area, was named in the King’s Birthday Honours list 2024 for services to education.

He has worked at Mossley PS for over 35 years, receiving his accolade from Prince William in Berkshire.

A spokesperson for the Hazelburn Road school said: “Congratulations to our principal, Mr Mulligan, who received his MBE for services to education on Tuesday, November 12.

Mr Mulligan with his wife Kim Mulligan, principal of Ballyclare Primary. (Pic: Mossley PS).

“We are extremely proud of Mr Mulligan on receiving this well-deserved honour that recognises the positive impact he has made, through his tireless work and devotion, to the children and families in our community.”

Commencing teaching at Cairnshill Primary School, Belfast, in 1984, he then became vice-principal at the Birches, Portadown, in 1988 and two years later was appointed principal at Dundrod Primary School.

He moved to Seagoe Primary School, Portadown, in 1992 to take up the principalship and since 1988 has been head at Mossley PS.

He semi-retired two years ago and then went back full time to support a small school in Balnamore, Co Antrim.

Married to Kim Mulligan, principal of Ballyclare Primary School, both “love their jobs and have counted it a privilege to have worked with so many parents, pupils and talented staff and governors over their careers”.

They celebrated 60 years collectively as principals at the end of February this year.