Poignant tributes have been paid following the passing of decorated serviceman, Roy Kerr Senior.

Mr Kerr, who lived in Rathcoole, passed away peacefully in the Mater Hospital on November 9 following a period of ill health.

The 82-year-old, who had served with the Royal Ulster Rifles in Germany during the Cold War, was the husband of the late Patricia, a father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Following news of his passing, a number of tributes have been paid on social media.

Roy Kerr Snr pictured at the 75th anniversary commemorations for the Battle of the Somme in 1991. (Pic: Contributed).

Paying tribute, Malcolm Campbell Jnr, Honorary Secretary of Whiteabbey Royal British Legion Branch and Club Limited, said: “The officers and members of the club are saddened to learn of the death of Roy Kerr Snr, father of our member Roy Jnr.

"Roy Snr was formerly a member of the club, but due to failing health he had let his membership lapse.

"Roy had served in the Royal Ulster Rifles and was an active member of the RUR Old Comrades’ Association whilst also serving on the Club Management Committee.

"His funeral will take place on November 15 at 1pm from Wilton's Funeral Directors, Whitehouse, followed by interment at Carnmoney Cemetery East. The family would like to invite the mourners back to the club after the committal.

"The club would also like to ask that all members who are available, would they please attend and give this fine gentleman a fitting send off.”

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Mr Kerr’s son Wayne explained: “Up until recently, dad was still driving and going to do the shopping. His passing was very sudden.

"Dad joined the Royal Ulster Rifles and served in Berlin in the 1960s during the Cold War. Following his time in the forces, he returned home, got married and started a family.

"He worked with BT and was able to retire at the age of 50.

"Although his military days were behind him, he was still very much associated with the Army.

"He was heavily involved with the RUR Old Comrades’ Association, Whiteabbey Royal Britsh Legion and was one of the original members of the Monkstown Somme Associaiton.

"He made approximately 15 trips over to the battlefields and the Ulster Tower. He was also in the Orange Order in Cloughfern and the Royal Black Preceptory at Greencastle.

"After we had all grown up, he got a flat in the multis in Rathcoole and he owned it for 30 years.

"He had served as the East Antrim branch treasurer of the Progressive Unionist Party and was well-respected in the local area."

Wayne added: “My dad was always keen to remember veterans and fallen service personnel. He would tend to the graves of his comrades and ahead of each Remembrance Day he would go round the graves and place a poppy cross.

"We’ve had messages from right across the community from people paying their respects to dad and thanking him for tending to the graves of their loved ones and always remembering them at this time of the year.

"For him to pass away on November 9 is very poignant. We’ll have a floral display on his coffin made up of carnations, roses and poppies.

"We’re requesting no flowers please, but donations in lieu, if desired to The Somme Association, Newtownards.

"We’re grateful for all the kind messages we’ve received over recent days.”