Staff and students at Integrated College Glengormley will be cheering Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough on as he takes part in the latest series of ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!’

Dean, who hails from Newtownabbey, has arrived in Australia ahead of the show’s first episode on Sunday, November 17.

The former Integrated College Glengormley (formerly Glengormley High School) student is only the second celebrity from Northern Ireland to take part in the programme, following in the footsteps of Nadine Coyle, who placed fifth in the 19th series in December 2019.

In a video posted on his social media accounts on November 11, Dean explained: “This is the maddest thing I’ve ever had to keep secret.

Dean McCcullough will be appearing in ‘I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ which starts at 9pm on Sunday, November 17 on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play. (Pic: Virgin Media).

"I am going into the I’m A Celebrity jungle. My agent called me and said in four weeks’ time I’m going to be getting on a plane to Australia. I can’t believe it, it is a lot to get my head around.

"I have manifested every single day, morning, noon and night. First thing I think of when I wake up and the last thing I think of before I go to bed. I feel very grateful, but I am in shock that they even wanted to meet me.

"I was grateful to be invited in for a chat, never mind to actually be asked to do the show. It is either going to be the adventure of a lifetime, or an absolute nightmare, but whatever the jungle has in store, I genuinely feel like the luckiest boy in the world and very grateful for this moment.”

Ahead of this year’s edition, which will be presented by Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Dean has received well wishes, including from staff at his former school.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Principal of Integrated College Glengormley, Ricky Massey, said: “Staff and pupils of Integrated College Glengormley are excited about the prospect of Dean McCullough’s adventures on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

"Much has changed since Dean was a pupil of the school, and this is not just a change in name from the former Glengormley High School.

"Most of the teaching staff since Dean’s time have either retired or have moved on to pastures new.

"However, many of our current pupils and staff met with Dean within the last couple of years through a special BBC event held in the school, and Dean spoke to our staff and students with vibrancy and enthusiasm about their individual career paths.

"The ICG community are proud of what Dean has achieved in his career so far, and we are so excited to see how well he performs on our screens each night. It is so amazing to consider the doors that his gifts and talents have opened - we wish him the very best.”

Dean will be in the jungle alongside Alan Halsall, Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones, GK Barry, Jane Moore, Melvin Odoom, Oti Mabuse, Tulisa and former professional boxer and promoter, Barry McGuigan.