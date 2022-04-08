New Braidside Integrated PS building in running for prestigious award

Glasgiven Contracts recently completed facility to the prestigious awards scheme, which has been shortlisted in the Community Benefit category.
The 2,500m² building, which includes a nursery, caters for the educational needs of Braidside IPS’s 440 pupils aged 3-11 years.
At the opening ceremony, Ballymena born actor and Hollywood star, Liam Neeson recorded a message for pupils and parents. He said: “I want to pay tribute to those founding parents who had the vision, courage and determination to establish Ballymena’s first ever integrated primary school. And with such a superb new school with first class facilities I know Braidside’s future is going to be even brighter. I am so proud of you all for bringing integrated education to my home town of Ballymena and for helping to make it an even better place for everyone.”
The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.
Amongst the other NI shortlisted entries are Rossmar Special School in Limavady, Necarne Castle in Enniskillen, The North West Multi-Modal Transport Hub in Derry, and The Banks residential development in Bangor. The entries are shortlisted across six categories – Commercial Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation and Residential.