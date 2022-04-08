New Braidside Integrated PS building in running for prestigious award

At the opening ceremony, Ballymena born actor and Hollywood star, Liam Neeson recorded a message for pupils and parents. He said: “I want to pay tribute to those founding parents who had the vision, courage and determination to establish Ballymena’s first ever integrated primary school. And with such a superb new school with first class facilities I know Braidside’s future is going to be even brighter. I am so proud of you all for bringing integrated education to my home town of Ballymena and for helping to make it an even better place for everyone.”