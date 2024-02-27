Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jake was then selected from schools across the region to represent New-Bridge in the European Parliament in Strasbourg from February 13-15 thanks to the Rotary Club.

Whilst there, Jake was able to debate current issues facing young leaders such as climate change and the EU's zero pollution ambition.

As part of the trip he was able to visit Belfast City Hall and Stormont, the European Parliament Office Ireland and the Dáil Éireann in Dublin, before departing for Strasbourg to attend the European Parliament and the European Court of Human Rights.

Kenneth Fisher, District Governor Rotary, Jake McCourt and Patrick O’Riordan, European Parliament.

Jake was able to meet and discuss current issues with many high-profile political figures including Michael Martin, Tánaiste; Minister for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Defence, Emma Little-Pengelly, Deputy First Minister; and Sammy Douglas, High Sheriff of Belfast, as well as the District Governor of Rotary Ireland, Kenneth Fisher and Minister for Education in Ireland, Norma Foley.

Vice Principal of New-Bridge Integrated College, Mrs Hilary Harbinson, said the college was “extremely proud of Jake”.

She added that he is “an exemplary student and wonderful ambassador for our school and integrated education.

“He is a true example of a modern young leader.”

The Rotary Ireland Youth Leadership Development Competition, in conjunction with Euroscola, is one of Rotary’s longest running youth projects and it rewards young people with clear leadership potential.

Rotary Ireland has been organising this event for over 25 years.

It is an opportunity for young people to enhance their personal development and improve their communication and team-building skills.

Students learn life skills, as well as gaining confidence in public speaking and debate.