New build for Dromore High School as Education Minister outlines priorities

​Back in 2022, Dromore High was one of 28 named priority projects, however, due to the Stormont deadlock and lack of an Executive to allocate funding, those plans were put on hold.

However, Education Minister Paul Givan, has now given the green light to seven of those projects, with Dromore High and Portadown College making the cut.

The Lagan Valley MLA used his first ministerial statement in the Assembly to make the case for transforming Northern Ireland’s school buildings so they are ‘truly fit for the future’.

He said: “Children across Northern Ireland have the right to be educated in schools which are comfortable and safe, are of good quality and are properly designed and resourced to support their learning.

“I have therefore commissioned, as a matter of priority, a Capital Investment Strategy for Education which sets out a compelling vision for a responsive, agile and innovative programme of capital investment clearly aligned to wider education.”