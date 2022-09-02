New build modelled on Coleraine campus

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many students who previously studied at Jordanstown will now transfer to the city centre campus, which takes its lead from innovation and enhancements already deployed at the Coleraine campus through the £27 million investment over recent years, including the £5.1 million sports complex for staff, students and the local community.

Investment in new teaching and arts blocks, as well as the remodelling of the Students’ Union at Coleraine, has enriched the student learning and social experience on campus.

These progressive spaces for study and socialising have paved the way for and influenced the student experience in Belfast city centre, with the student breakout areas in Coleraine inspiring the social learning spaces designed into the Belfast campus. These informal spaces promote collaborative study and are a key feature in the new campus following their success in Coleraine.

The final phase of Ulster University’s enhanced Belfast campus will open its doors to new and returning students and staff as the new academic year gets underway on 19 September

Reflecting Ulster University’s commitment to social mobility, civic engagement and shaping career potential, the equivalent of over 100 years of training, apprenticeships and placement opportunities have already been provided during the construction phase in Belfast.

Social clauses included in the contract as a condition of the build programme focussed on supporting the long-term unemployed, student work placements and apprenticeships in areas such as mechanical and electrical work, quantity surveying, procurement and supply chain management, accountancy, construction and administration.