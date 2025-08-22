The new Causeway Academy will open in 2026 – not on a new site, but operating on the campuses of the three schools which are merging to create the new college.

The news was confirmed by the Education Authority (EA) on Friday, August 22 and follows months of uncertainty for pupils, staff and parents of Coleraine College, Dunluce School and North Coast Integrated College.

In June 2024, the new name for the school was announced as Causeway Academy and the principal designate, Ms Ruth Harkness, was appointed.

In June this year, East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley raised the issue of “educational concerns” after being contacted by worried parents from all three schools seeking some clarification.

Speaking at the time the DUP MLA said: “All three schools, Coleraine College, North Coast Integrated and Dunluce are working very hard to educate our children in very difficult circumstances.

“The only focus of these schools is to improve education standards in the area but they are getting little to no support.

“I think it is time for someone to make a decision on a site for this school, the uncertainty is having a detrimental impact on the education of our children and future leaders.”

It is understood that staff from all three schools were invited to an event at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Friday, August 22, for an update on the future of the Causeway Academy.

Responding to an enquiry on August 22 from Northern Ireland World, a spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “Causeway Academy will be operational from 1 September 2026.

"To ensure a smooth transition the school will operate across the following three sites, namely Carthall, Dunluce and North Coast Campuses.

"This approach reflects the Principal Designate’s commitment to putting students first while building a unified Causeway Academy school community.

"Most importantly, it ensures that every young person receives the support, stability, and opportunity they deserve while they both begin and complete their studies.”

The spokesperson added that more information will be shared with parents and the local community at the beginning of the new school term.