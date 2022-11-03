Mr McCallan, who paid tribute to his predecessor Trevor Robinson who retired in June after 17 years as Headmaster, said ‘elevated status’ of integrated schools could see controlled schools ‘pushed down the pecking order’.

After speaking about Mr Robinson’s many achievements while at the college, Mr McCallan said: “It wasn’t always a bed of roses. There were significant challenges during the Robinson era. He fought hard, at times under considerable personal attack, to protect the Dickson Plan. I want to reassure you that I will continue to defend our unique system of education just as you did.

“The contribution that Mr Robinson has made to Lurgan College and the wider educational community during his time is quite simply immense and we owe him a huge debt of gratitude.”

Mr McCallan referred to the outstanding performance at A level, AS level and GCSEs.

Lurgan College Headmaster Mr Kyle McCallan (in robes) has criticised the new Integrated Education Bill.

He said the school continues to be ‘frustrated by the ongoing delay to the provision of our new Sports Hall and teaching block as well as our new school meals accommodation’.

“The news of our successful application for School Enhancement Programme Funding was announced on 8 May 2018, yet I stand here today still awaiting the approval of our business case over four years later. The pupils of the College continue to be let down, missing out on the facilities that they deserve.”

On the Integrated Education Bill he described it as ‘arguably the greatest threat the very existence of schools like ours within the controlled sector’.

"No one disagrees that integrated education is the way forward as our society seeks to heal from its troubled past- but we already are integrated. We are open to all, integrated with a small I rather than a capital one.

"As a school we value this dearly and people need look no further than our extensive Shared Education Programme as we not only partner with St Ronan’s College locally but a wide range of schools across Ireland.”