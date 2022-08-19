New interim principal appointed at Carrick school

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Amanda Irvine, a current vice principal at the east Antrim school, will take up the post following the resignation of Dr Paula Downing.

Posting on the school’s Facebook page on August 18, Chair of Board of Governors, Alan J Winsby, said: “Dr Downing has resigned as principal of Carrickfergus Academy with effect from September 1.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On consideration, the Board of Governors have decided in the interests of the pupils and staff to appoint an interim principal to lead the academy until a permanent principal can be appointed.

Interim Principal, Amanda Irvine.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that Mrs Amanda Irvine, our current Vice Principal Pastoral will take up the position of interim principal from September 1.