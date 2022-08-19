New interim principal appointed at Carrick school
A new interim principal has been appointed at Carrickfergus Academy ahead of the new school year.
Mrs Amanda Irvine, a current vice principal at the east Antrim school, will take up the post following the resignation of Dr Paula Downing.
Posting on the school’s Facebook page on August 18, Chair of Board of Governors, Alan J Winsby, said: “Dr Downing has resigned as principal of Carrickfergus Academy with effect from September 1.
“On consideration, the Board of Governors have decided in the interests of the pupils and staff to appoint an interim principal to lead the academy until a permanent principal can be appointed.
“I am therefore pleased to announce that Mrs Amanda Irvine, our current Vice Principal Pastoral will take up the position of interim principal from September 1.
“The Governors would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Downing for her dedication and professionalism which was unfailing throughout the most challenging four years following amalgamation. We wish her every success for the future.”