Carrick boxing club working to divert young people away from anti-social behaviour

The ‘Sting Like a Bee’ programme was launched at Evolution Boxing Club three weeks ago with the number of children attending growing steadily each week.

Detailing the inspiration behind the scheme, which is set to operate for a year, coach Iain Mahood, who runs the West Street gym said: “We always wanted to be a place for the community and help tackle some of the issues within it. When Stephen Weir MBE spoke with us about anti-social behaviour in the town, including drugs, alcohol and a few other issues, we came up with an idea to simply have a place where the young people could go and where they wouldn’t be surrounded with the issues they were facing and the problems they were getting into.

“Boxing is one of those sports that sets direction in life and we used the sport as a hook to engage the kids with who we have coming in and out from the pro game each with their own story to tell about how some of them were once in the same boat.

“Thankfully, others saw the potential in the programme and the benefits that could be taken from it and so we began working alongside the local police who got on board and help fund the programme and Chill (Carrickfergus Hub Improving Lives Locally) community group.

“We have a good team together to run this programme and without the volunteers involved who look after it all and the PSNI, we wouldn’t have received the funding to run it, as the club is a non-profit organisation.

“The fact that we can be a sign of hope for some of the individuals and perhaps guide them off the wrong road and onto the right path in life can shed a positive light on the young person’s life and the town if we can produce the results we believe the programme is capable of.”

The free programme, which is open to any young person from across the area, currently has children aged between eight and 17 attending.

Young people have been learning the fundamentals of the sport.

Iain added: “The activities that take place are broken into two phases. Phase one is a guide to the fundamentals of boxing and what comes with that is a good stress release.

“The second phase is our educational side which comes from real people with real stories who can level with the individuals on the programme. There are a number of workshops in this phase planned, ranging from drug awareness, anxiety, mental health, anti-social behaviour awareness, bullying, ‘sexting’, the dangers of social media, along with the other dangers that range within the communities in the surrounding areas.

“There is no limit to the number of young people we want to assist. The way we see, it the more that are there, the less trouble they can engage in outside and each parent at least knows where their children are and that they are in a safe environment.”

Commenting on the initiative, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Every Saturday night from 7pm to 9pm, the doors are open in West Street for an opportunity to meet great trainers and see what you’re made of, and even better, it’s free.