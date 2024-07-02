Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Abbey Community College teacher is set to take up the post of principal at the Bridge Road school following the retirement of Mrs Maria Quinn.

Mrs Fiona Cromie will be in the role for the new term after current principal, Mrs Quinn, steps down from the position.

A spokesperson for the Newtownabbey-based school said: “We are delighted to announce that Mrs Fiona Cromie will be joining our school as our new Principal.

"Mrs Cromie is no stranger to our school, having spent many years as a dedicated teacher and leader here, becoming Head of Science and a key member of our Senior Leadership Team.

Mrs Maria Quinn MBE is retiring after almost a decade serving as Abbey Community College Principal. (Pic: Contributed).

"Her experience, passion for education and care for our students has earned her the respect and admiration of staff, students and parents alike.

"In recent years, Mrs Cromie left Abbey to take on the role of Vice Principal at Victoria College, where she continued to grow and develop as a leader.

"We are thrilled to welcome her back to Abbey Community College, where she will bring her expertise, wisdom, and enthusiasm to lead our school forward.”

Commenting on her selection, Mrs Cromie explained: “I am delighted to be joining Abbey Community College as Principal in September.

"I am looking forward to leading the college’s dedicated staff and pupils on the next stage of its development.”

Mrs Quinn took up a Vice Principal post at the nearby Hazelwood Integrated College in 2007, before being appointed Principal designate for the new Abbey Community College in June 2014.

She has been principal since the school officially opened following the merger of Monkstown Community School and Newtownabbey Community High School in September 2015.

Paying tribute to the outgoing principal, a spokesperson for the school stated: “It is with a mix of sadness and celebration that we announce the retirement of our founding Principal Maria Quinn who has dedicated over nine years to leading Abbey Community College.

"Mrs Quinn played a pivotal role in bringing two schools together after amalgamation, creating the unified and thriving ‘Abbey family’ that we’re proud to be a part of today.

"Under her guidance, our school has flourished, with increasing enrolment, vastly improved student outcomes and a thriving Sixth Form. Her dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to education have made her an iconic figure in our school’s history. Culminating in her being awarded an MBE for her contribution to education.

"We are grateful for her tireless efforts, her wisdom, and her love for our students. She will be deeply missed, but we are also excited to see what the next chapter holds for her.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank her for her service and wish her all the best in her retirement. We hope she takes time to relax, recharge, and enjoy all the things she loves.”