Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Education Authority (EA) has launched a series of resources to help schools, parents, children and young people address bullying type behaviour in schools.

The new resources include a model ‘Addressing Bullying Behaviour in Schools’ policy template. This can be tailored by schools to support and meet the needs of their children and young people.

The initiative also includes posters and leaflets providing advice for parents, children and young people, as well as for primary and post-primary settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These materials have been translated into a number of the most commonly spoken languages in Northern Ireland.

Richard Pengelly, EA chief executive and Martina Coogan, from the EA Addressing Bullying in Schools Implementation Team, holding the informational leaflets, with Noella Murray, principal of St John the Baptist College, Portadown, and pupils. Photo: LiamMcArdle.com

In addition, following recent community incidents, additional bespoke guidance has been developed to assist schools in supporting children and young people who may be experiencing, or displaying racially-motivated, or bullying type behaviour.

A number of training and engagement sessions are being held for school leaders and teaching staff in relation to the new resources.

Chief Executive of the Education Authority Richard Pengelly said it was critical that schools were safe and welcoming spaces for all children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pengelly explained: “Any form of bullying is simply unacceptable, and I welcome the new resources which will help schools to continue to create, maintain, and embed a culture and space where children feel safe to learn, grow and reach their full potential.

“The new guidance sends out a clear message that all children are welcome and should be celebrated for their diversity and uniqueness.”

Principal at St John the Baptist College, Portadown, Mrs Noella Murray said that safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all children and young people was the responsibility of everyone.

Mrs Murray stated: “Bullying type behaviour can have a life-changing impact on young people, therefore, it is essential we all promote and encourage positive behaviour in schools, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all pupils when they are at school and travelling to and from school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having robust guidance in place for schools, parents and children and young people is critical in creating safe spaces, preventing incidents of bullying type behaviour from happening in the first place, but when they do occur, ensuring we deal with them quickly, appropriately and effectively.”