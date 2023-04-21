Pupils from several integrated schools attended a special screening of Patrick Kielty’s documentary “My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me” to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The event was staged at Hazelwood Integrated College in Newtownabbey.

Patrick Kielty expressed his delight at the integrated pupils attending the event to watch his documentary.

He said: “Delighted to be a part of this today. 25 years on, these guys are living the Good Friday Agreement - seeing the person and seeing the future. Big love to Hazelwood Integrated College and Integrated Education Fund for the screening.”

Acting Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College Aine Leslie, Dympna McGlade from Community Dialogue, broadcaster Jim Fitzpatrick, Matt O’Neill Chair of the Integrated AlumNI, Kathy Wolff from Newtownabbey Community Relations Forum and Peter Osborne Chair of the IEF Board of Directors. Photograph by Declan Roughan.

The event included a lively panel discussion, chaired by broadcaster Jim Fitzpatrick, and featured Kathy Wolff from the Newtownabbey Community Relations Forum, Dympna McGlade from Community Dialogue and Hazelwood Integrated College past pupil Matt O’Neill from the Integrated AlumNI.

The panel were able to discuss and reflect on the documentary as well as the impact of the Good Friday Agreement on wider society whilst looking at the challenges yet to be overcome and taking questions from pupils and guests.

Acting Principal of Hazelwood Integrated College Aine Leslie, explained: “Hazelwood was delighted that this special documentary and panel discussion could take place in the college.

"Patrick’s personal story gave our students and guests a chance to reflect on many aspects of our peace process to date and consider what the future might hold. Many of the students here today are the same age as Patrick was when his father was murdered. I think it is important that young people can learn about and engage with major events like the Good Friday Agreement and reflect on its significance for our society.”

Tina Merron, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) added: “We would like to thank everyone at Hazelwood Integrated College for hosting this special screening.

"Patrick’s documentary is very poignant and includes a conversation with young people from Shimna Integrated College in Newcastle.

