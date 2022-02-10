NI Science Festival to deliver programme for local students 

Supported by the Department for the Economy and delivered in partnership with Nerve Centre, the programme boasts over 50 events covering everything from the natural world, our planet and the vast expanse of space to engineering, artificial intelligence, physics, the mind and body, food and much more.

The STEM celebration, which has grown to become the largest of its kind on the island of Ireland, will return for a packed 10 days of discovery from Thursday 17 – Sunday 27 February with a public programme of over 120 events.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running alongside its public offering the festival will be delivering a dedicated programme of digital and in-person events for schools and educators in all key stages, from foundation through to key stage five.

Nerve Centre education manager Dr Rachel McDermott pictured with Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, a former pupil of Dalriada School, Ballymoney

Last year, the specially curated programme engaged over 17,000 pupils in primary and secondary education, up from 3,000 in 2020, as schools and educators adapted to remote learning.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “Investing in skills and talent is absolutely vital for economic success and to this end my Department’s Skills Strategy, ‘Skills for a 10X Economy’ sets out a plan to deliver significant growth in qualifications in technical and professional skills. STEM subjects and careers are crucial if we are to create a more flourishing economy, both now and in the future and as such it is important that we reach out to young people, to excite their interest in STEM and to inspire and encourage them to explore the opportunities open to them in STEM related careers.

“I am delighted that this year my Department is supporting the Science Festival’s digital schools programme, which will bring industry led STEM enrichment activities directly into many classrooms right across Northern Ireland, and will not only bring the benefits of the Festival to more pupils but will also provide valuable teaching resources to teachers. The success of our future economy and society starts with our young people and the exciting opportunities offered by the festival will, I hope, motivate and inspire many of them to choose a career in one of the many STEM sectors.”

Among this year’s highlights is a live interactive workout with the Manchester United Education Team, communicating the benefits of a healthy lifestyle through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Pupils have the opportunity to hear from a host of local STEM professionals to find out why they love their career. The two-day STEM career event will highlight the breadth of STEM-focused career opportunities and pathways available for teenagers and young people in NI.