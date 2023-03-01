NI Water Education Team brings lessons about ‘Refill’ to Crumlin Integrated College

NI Water’s Education team recently visited Crumlin Integrated College to tell pupils about how we can all help reduce plastic pollution by refilling a reusable bottle from the tap.

NI Water provided all pupils at the school with reusable water bottles to encourage them to refill from the tap therefore reducing the amount of single use plastic water bottles that could potentially end up polluting our seas.

Figures from a Marine Litter report (2018), conducted by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful have revealed that 78% of litter collected on Northern Ireland’s beaches was plastic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pictured are pupils from Crumlin Integrated College with their new Water Bottles