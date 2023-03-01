NI Water Education Team brings lessons about ‘Refill’ to Crumlin Integrated College

NI Water provided all pupils at the school with reusable water bottles to encourage them to refill from the tap therefore reducing the amount of single use plastic water bottles that could potentially end up polluting our seas.
Figures from a Marine Litter report (2018), conducted by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful have revealed that 78% of litter collected on Northern Ireland’s beaches was plastic.
Angela Halpenny, Northern Ireland Water Head of Environmental Regulation said: “The water industry has a strong focus on the environment and we are committed to tackling the problems caused by plastic bottles which block up our rivers and drains, and pollute our seas. By switching to a reusable bottle, people can help turn the tide in helping to reduce plastic waste.”