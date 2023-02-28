TV and stage star Gyasi Sheppy recommends South Eastern Regional College for prospective students

Former student Gyasi Sheppy, who is now a star of stage and screen, is urging anyone considering their next step in education to explore the offering at South Eastern Regional College (SERC).

Gyasi (32) who attended SERC from 2008-2012 - studying on the BTEC Level 2 Performing Arts course at Bangor Campus before progressing to the Level 3 Performing Arts at Lisburn Campus - landed his dream job as a TV presenter on BBC’s CBeebies in July 2021 and also recently earned plaudits for his role on stage in the Grand Opera House’s pantomime, Cinderella, over the Christmas period.

He said: “When I was younger, I always knew I wanted to get involved in drama and I absolutely fell in love with it at high school. When it came to looking into my options for my next step, I heard about SERC and checked it out.

"The BTEC Level 2 course in Performing Arts looked like something I could get my teeth into, so I enrolled and haven’t looked back.

“I used to travel every day on the train from my home in Lisburn to the Bangor campus, but it was completely worth it.

"There were so many different facets to the course, and I found it so fascinating to learn about things I had never even heard of before. I have fond memories of many aspects of the course, such as doing creative youth projects, learning about music and film, and making new friends.

"After my Level 2, I went on to do the Level 3 Diploma and just absorbed every piece of learning available. My years at SERC were invaluable in creating the foundations of where I am today.

“It was SERC that allowed me to harness my interests in the industry and gave me the fire in my belly to pursue my dreams. And now as a TV presenter for CBeebies, I have been able to use the skills and experience I learnt at SERC every day.”

Reflecting on being back on home turf in front of a live audience, he said: “It was an absolute dream to have had the opportunity to portray Dandini in the Grand Opera House pantomime.

"I feel so honoured and privileged to have performed on the biggest stage in Northern Ireland, and I loved getting back home to where my journey began all those years ago when I first enrolled at SERC in 2008.”

When asked what advice he would offer to future students thinking of doing a Performing Arts course at SERC, Gyasi said: “Do it, do it, do it! When I was asked last year to become a SERC ambassador, it was an absolute no-brainer, as I was keen to give back to the place where I had first started my journey.

"My experience at SERC was life-changing, and I truly hope that it will inspire others starting out in life to explore their passions.”

Find out more about everything that is on offer at the South Eastern Regional College by visiting www.serc.ac.uk.