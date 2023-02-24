Devastated family of Andrew Furey mark the first anniversary of his death with an exhibition of his work

In April last year Lisburn photographer Andrew Furey sadly took his own life whilst on holiday with family in Amsterdam.

To mark the first anniversary of his death, Andrew’s brother Aidan is organising an exhibition featuring some of his photographs in R Space Gallery in Castle Street.

“My brother Andrew was a photographer who focused on the abstract,” explained Aidan. “He spent much of his time along the Lagan and built up a body of work of some 38,000 photos.

"He was also a support worker for students at SERC, a role he was passionate about and was much loved by his students. Although he was born in Lisburn, he spent much of his adult life in Nottingham, returning to Lisburn five years ago.”

The family and friends of Lisburn man Andrew Furey have organised an exhibition of his photographs to mark the first anniversary of his death

Andrew’s family were devastated when the 48 year old disappeared whilst visiting the Dutch city and were keen to keep his memory alive with an exhibition of his work.

Some of the students at SERC who had been supported by Andrew helped the family to decide which of his many photographs should be included in the display.

"Andrew's students have spent the last few months pouring over his photographs and have now chosen the twelve pieces that will be on show,” continued Aidan.

One of Andrew Furey's photographs that will appear in the exhibition

"Their tutor, Declan McClure has guided them through this. They haven't settled on a name for the exhibition as yet, but hopefully, that will come together next week.”

The exhibition will run from April 12 – 18 at R Space Gallery at 32 Castle Street in Lisburn is open from 11am until 5pm daily during the exhibition.

