NI Water Education Team brings lessons about ‘Refill’ to Crumlin Integrated College

NI Water’s Education team visited Crumlin Integrated College recently to tell pupils about how we can all help reduce plastic pollution by refilling a reusable bottle from the tap.

NI Water provided all pupils at the school with reusable water bottles to encourage them to refill from the tap therefore reducing the amount of single use plastic water bottles that could potentially end up polluting our seas.

According to NI Water 340 million plastic bottles a year would be saved if just 1 in 10 refilled just once a week.

Pictured are pupils with their new Water Bottles

Northern Ireland Water is a Government Owned Company (GoCo), set up in April 2007 to provide the water and sewerage services in Northern Ireland. That means it supplies 560 million litres of clean water a day for almost 1.8 million people, as well as treating 320 million litres of wastewater a day.

