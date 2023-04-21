Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
9 minutes ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
27 minutes ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
1 hour ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
1 hour ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
2 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

NI Water Education Team brings lessons about ‘Refill’ to Crumlin Integrated College

NI Water’s Education team visited Crumlin Integrated College recently to tell pupils about how we can all help reduce plastic pollution by refilling a reusable bottle from the tap.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:21 BST

NI Water provided all pupils at the school with reusable water bottles to encourage them to refill from the tap therefore reducing the amount of single use plastic water bottles that could potentially end up polluting our seas.

According to NI Water 340 million plastic bottles a year would be saved if just 1 in 10 refilled just once a week.

Read More
Pupils at Riverdale Primary School learn all about the water cycle thanks to NI ...
Most Popular
Pictured are pupils with their new Water BottlesPictured are pupils with their new Water Bottles
Pictured are pupils with their new Water Bottles

Northern Ireland Water is a Government Owned Company (GoCo), set up in April 2007 to provide the water and sewerage services in Northern Ireland. That means it supplies 560 million litres of clean water a day for almost 1.8 million people, as well as treating 320 million litres of wastewater a day.

Information on all of NI Water’s key messages and campaigns can be found by logging on to www.niwater.com.

Related topics:NI WaterGovernmentNorthern Ireland