No Ifs’ or Butts for Barbour Nursery as the pupils receive a water butt from NI Water

NI Water have donated a Waterbutt to Barbour Nursery, much to the delight of the young pupils.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:17 BST

Many schools are seeking to improve their outdoor learning environments to enhance pupil’s wellbeing and mental health alongside improving the sustainability of the school grounds.

Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging pupils to save water and look after the natural environment.

As we all know Northern Ireland gets plenty of rain; however this rainwater has to be cleaned at our treatment works before it goes into our taps.

Pictured are pupils from Barbour Nursery with their new Waterbutt.Pictured are pupils from Barbour Nursery with their new Waterbutt.
Pictured are pupils from Barbour Nursery with their new Waterbutt.
Using a Waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rainwater and by doing so will help ensure there's enough water for everyone now and in the future.

Why not get water fit and try NI Water’s new online water audit at https://www.getwaterfit.co.uk to see just how water wise you are and receive free water saving items.

